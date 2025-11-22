Taste of Liguria

Taste of Liguria

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sasha Carnevali's avatar
Sasha Carnevali
2d

Can’t wait to make the pumpkin farinata!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Flavia Giordano's avatar
Flavia Giordano
Nov 27

Love the pumpkin farinata!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Enrica Monzani · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture