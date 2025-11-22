Every November, I receive questions from American readers looking for Italian—better, Ligurian—inspiration for their Thanksgiving table.

Here in Liguria we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, of course; it isn’t part of our tradition. And yet, every year I find myself thinking about the ingredients that return to American holiday kitchens at the end of November again and again—potatoes, green beans, pumpkin—and smiling at how naturally they echo the humble ingredients of our own Ligurian cooking.

So this is not a Thanksgiving menu.

It’s simply an invitation: if you wish to bring a small breeze of the Italian Riviera to your holiday gathering, here are three Ligurian dishes that fit beautifully into the season. They’re deeply rooted in our regional tradition, yet they sit gracefully beside a roast turkey and all the classics of a festive table.

And for those of you who don’t celebrate Thanksgiving these dishes are also perfect as part of a light, comforting vegetarian dinner with friends.

Today I’m sharing three of my favourite side-dish recipes, all built on ingredients that bridge our two culinary worlds.

1. Green Beans Sautéed with Pine Nuts (Fagiolini Saltati con i Pinoli)

In Liguria, green beans are a staple of everyday cooking, often simply sautéed in olive oil with garlic and a handful of pine nuts. This gentle contrast—tender beans, sweet nuttiness—captures the essence of Liguria home food.

In this recipe, though, there is a touch of creaminess given by as simple as amazing “pine-nut milk”, obtained grounding pine nuts and watering them down with cold water. A 100% diary free solution to give a velvety touch to your greens just using nuts.

On a holiday table, they offer a bright, elegant and light alternative to the heavier, creamy green bean sides that often appear this time of year.

Here the recipe from my cookbook:

GREEN BEANS and PINE NUTS

2 cloves of garlic

2 fillets of salted anchovy (optional)

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

500 g (1 lb) fresh green beans

30 g of pine nuts

½ glass of water

salt

Boil the green beans in lightly salted water until they are al dente. Drain and set aside.

Pour the oil into a large pan, add the garlic cut into thin slices and the anchovy fillets salted. Brown the garlic and dissolve the anchovy for 3-4 minutes. Then add the green beans and brown them over medium heat for 10 minutes until they are slightly wrinkled and golden.

Meanwhile, crush the pine nuts in a mortar (it is not necessary to reduce them in cream, some larger pieces are fine) and dilute them with a glass of cold water. If you don’t have a mortar, you can use a blender.

Pour the “pine nuts milk” into the pan, season to taste with salt and pepper and let it cook stirring from time to time until the peas are perfectly cooked and the pine-nuts milk absorbed.

Serve hot.

2. Pumpkin pie (Farinata di Zucca)

In the western part of Genova, in the Sestri Ponente neighborhood, locals prepare a distinctive pumpkin pie unlike any other in Liguria. Made with grated fresh pumpkin simply seasoned with Parmigiano cheese, it’s baked without any covering layer of dough. This sets it apart from the more common Ligurian pumpkin pies, which are typically made with cooked pumpkin and wrapped in pastry. Curiously, it’s not called torta di zucca but farinata di zucca—despite having nothing in common with the more famous chickpea farinata. It’s a dish that shines beside a roast, but it also holds its own as part of a vegetarian spread—warm, golden, and fragrant straight from the oven.

FARINATA DI ZUCCA

For the dough

240 g (2 cups) of flour 00

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

A pinch of salt

120 ml (1/2 cup) of water

For the filling

800 gr (1.7 lb) of clean pumpkin

100 gr (8 tablespoons) of Parmesan Cheese

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

1 tablespoon of oil

1 tablespoon of corn flour

A pinch of salt

Peel the pumpkin and remove seeds and filaments. Grate it with a carrot grater, salt slightly and let it rest at least an hour in a colander with a weight on it to make it lose water.

Meanwhile prepare the dough: by hand or in the kneading machine, knead flour, water, salt and oil until you get a soft and smooth dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rest in a warm place for half an hour.

Preheat the oven to 200 ºC (390 °F)

Roll out the dough with a rolling pin to a thickness of about 2 mm (1/16 inch) and cover a pan of about 30 cm (18 inch) in diameter (better if it is a pan with low edges, maybe a copper “testo” as tradition rules) greased with oil, so as to let out the edges of a couple of cm (an inch or so).

Squeeze the grated pumpkin lightly and in a bowl season it with the Parmesan cheese, a tablespoon of EVO oil and, if you want to give more structure, a tablespoon of corn flour. Pour the pumpkin into the pan and make it even.Fold inside the edges of excess dough and sprinkle with oregano.

Bake and cook for 30 minutes or until the surface is crispy and the edges of the dough golden.

Serve warm as apetizer or as vegetarian main dish.

3. Potatoes “in Ta Foglia” – Baked the Ligurian Way

This rustic potato dish comes from the Maritime Alps at the extreme west border of Liguria, close to France. Here families bake thinly sliced potatoes jointly with leaks all soaked in cream and milk. They called it “in ta foglia” meaning inside a baking tray.

The result is a pan of tender, aromatic potatoes with edges that caramelize irresistibly.

For an American holiday table, it’s a lovely twist on the familiar: simple, comforting, and wonderfully Mediterranean.

BAKED POTATOES WITH MILK

800 gr potatoes

1 leak

250 ml of cream

2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

500 ml of milk

Salt, pepper and additional milk q.b.

Preheat the oven to 200 °. Peel and wash the potatoes and slice them thinly with the mandolin. Finely cut the white part of the leek as well.

Put the potatoes and the leek in a large bowl and mix them with the cream, milk, the grated Parmigiano cheese, salt, pepper and mix well.

Put everything in a baking tray with low edges, press to make flat and even and cover with extra milk all the veggies are covered.

Bake for about 40 minutes. Serve warm.

Whether these dishes find their way beside a Thanksgiving turkey or anchor a vegetarian dinner for a cosy evening with friends, they carry with them the quiet rhythm of Ligurian fall kitchens.

Are you giving them a try? In what occasion would you cook them?

Buon appetito,

Enrica