Taste of Liguria

Taste of Liguria

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Domenica Marchetti's avatar
Domenica Marchetti
Mar 18

So fascinating to read the history of almond paste and marzipan in Liguria. Such a delicious, winding road back to the very distant past. And yet, these sweets also fit perfectly into contemporary life. Thank you for sharing the pinolate recipe from Italian Cookies. Believe it or not, pine nut cookies are hugely popular in the U.S. Just about every Italian-American bakery across the country carries them! I'm looking forward to our Substack Live on May 4. A presto x

Reply
Share
Francesca De Rege's avatar
Francesca De Rege
6d

Che calore al cuore mi hai dato! Grazie Enrica

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Enrica Monzani · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture