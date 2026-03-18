Hi, I’m Enrica: a culinary researcher and cooking teacher. I organize food experiences in Genoa and across Liguria to explore and share the region’s food culture. If you will enjoy this post, I’d truly appreciate a ❤️, a comment, or a share — your support means a lot and helps me spread the word about my work (and Ligurian cuisine). “Taste of Liguria” is my English food newsletter: carefully chosen stories, flavors, and ideas, shared only when they’re worth telling. If you’d like to read along, you’re very welcome.

Today I want to tell you about almond paste in Liguria.

Ligurian pastry, and especially that of Genoa, holds a story shaped by maritime routes, cultural exchanges, and monastic ingenuity. It is a story that smells of almond, sugar and orange blossom water, and that finds in almond paste one of its most refined expressions: an ingredient capable of turning religious rules into small masterpieces of craftsmanship.

From Asia to the Mediterranean

The journey of the almond begins far away, in the regions of Central-West Asia. The Phoenicians were the first to carry it across the Mediterranean routes, introducing it to Sicily, where it found the perfect climate and spread early.

Since ancient times, almonds were valued not only for their nutritional qualities — rich in energy and easy to store — but also for the healing properties attributed to them by ancient medicine.

In the Middle Ages, almonds were not yet associated only with sweets. They were a technical, versatile ingredient, used in court kitchens as a natural thickener for sauces, or transformed into milk and oil. In a time marked by frequent “lean days” imposed by the Church, almond milk became a precious solution, able to replace animal milk in many preparations, from fish broths to dishes like the famous blancmange.

The meeting with sugar and the Arab influence

The turning point comes when almonds meet sugar. This is a crucial encounter, owed to the Arab world: not only for spreading sugar across the Mediterranean (mainly thanks to Frederick II, who introduced it to Sicily in the 13th century), but above all for the techniques that made it possible to combine these two ingredients into a compact, moldable paste destined for great success.

In Genoa, sugar arrived by sea together with spices, and was initially considered a precious good, almost medicinal, sometimes called “salt of India.” Genoese confectioners quickly learned how to work with it, absorbing influences from Arab pastry thanks to their constant contact with the Eastern Mediterranean.

Even the word “marzipan” tells this story.

According to the Ligurian historian Giovanni Rebora, the term comes from the Cypriot word marzaban. At first, it did not refer to the almond paste itself, but to the wooden box used in Cyprus to store and transport a sweet made of flour, almonds, and sugar. Over time, by metonymy, the name of the container came to indicate its content. This is a common phenomenon in many medieval imported goods, where the original term often referred to the packaging in which the product arrived at port.

The Genoese expression: Quaresimali

In Genoa, almond paste finds one of its most distinctive and refined expressions: the quaresimali.

Legend says these sweets were created in the early 16th century in the convent of the Augustinian nuns of San Tommaso, to comply with the rules of Lent, which forbade meat and animal fats such as butter and lard.

The nuns, with that adaptability typical of monastic cooking, developed an elegant solution: “lean” sweets made only with almonds, sugar, and bitter orange blossom water, a typical aroma in Ligurian pastry.

This tradition takes different forms, each with its own identity:

Canestrelletti, small ring-shaped cookies scented with orange blossom water and decorated with sugar pearls

Mostaccioli, diamond-shaped sweets filled with fig jam

Marzapani, small round pieces covered with fondant glaze flavored with coffee, chocolate, pistachio, or maraschino

The convent of San Tommaso disappeared in the 19th century, but its legacy lives on in the historic shops of the city, where sugar and almonds are still worked by hand with a knowledge that feels ancient, almost ritual.

This is the pastry shop window of Profumo this year.

Since we are in the middle of Lent, if you would like to try making quaresimali yourself, you can find the quaresimali recipe on my blog.

Some time ago I also wrote about what happens inside the workshop of the historic confectionery Romanengo during the Easter period.

Not only quaresimali

In Genoa, almond paste is not limited to the famous quaresimali. Many other preparations feature it as a main ingredient.

Pinolate

You can find pinolate in most Genoese pastry shops. They are small, discreet sweets, often overlooked (even in recipe books), and yet they are very ancient, just as old as quaresimali. The historian Belgrano reports that these sweets were served at a banquet given by the Republic of Genoa in honor of Philip of Austria in December 1548.

They represent a very Ligurian combination: almond paste and pine nuts from the coastal pine forests, especially the historic one of Arenzano. The dough, made of almonds and sugar, is shaped and then completely covered with pine nuts before baking.

If you would like to try making pinolate at home, I am happy to share the recipe from the upcoming book “ITALIAN COOKIES: Authentic Recipes and Sweet Stories from Every Region” by my friend Domenica Marchetti — a beautiful collection of cookie recipes from all over Italy, from north to south.

In her recipe, Domenica adds some pine nuts directly into the dough to deepen the flavor. It may not be strictly traditional, but it gives these cookies something special.

PINOLATE GENOVESI

(makes 20 cookies)

1 1/2 cups (225 g) pine nuts, preferably Italian or Mediterranean (see Sources, page 225), divided

7 ounces (200 g) almond paste, cut into cubes or slices (see page 219)

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar

1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 large (60 g) egg whites

1/4 to 1/2 cup (25 to 50 g) superfine blanched almond flour, plus more as needed.

PROCEDURE

Place 1/2 cup (75 g) pine nuts in the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Pulse a few times to grind them coarsely. Distribute the pieces of almond paste around the interior of the work bowl and pulse until well combined with the nuts. Pulse in the sugar, almond extract, and salt and process until the mixture is more or less a smooth paste. In a small bowl, lightly whisk the egg whites and pour them into the food processor through the feed tube, processing until thoroughly combined. Check the consistency of the dough. Sprinkle in about 1/4 cup (25 g) almond flour and pulse to combine. You are aiming for a stiff, sticky paste that can be rolled into balls. If the mixture is still too loose, add more almond flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to reach the right consistency. Transfer the dough to a container or bowl, cover tightly, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight. Preheat the oven to 325° F (165° C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Put the remaining 1 cup of pine nuts in a small bowl. Using a small scoop or tablespoon, scoop out 20 balls of dough, each slightly less than 1 ounce (30 grams). Roll the balls in the pine nuts and set them on the baking sheet in five rows of four. Bake, one sheet at a time, in the middle of the oven for about 20 minutes, until the cookies are puffed and just set and the pine nuts are lightly browned. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Using an angled spatula, transfer the cookies from the sheet to the rack to cool completely. The pinolate will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

ITALIAN COOKIES will be out on April 14 but is already available for pre-order on Bookshop.org and on Amazon.

It is also the perfect occasion to tell you that Domenica and I will be hosting a live conversation here on Substack on May 4th at 6:30 pm (Italy time) [12:30 pm EST and 9:30 am PST] — where we will talk together about Ligurian cookies, traditions, and recipes.

Sweet ravioli, fava beans, and fake chestnuts

Alongside the more well-known preparations, Genoese pastry has also developed a more playful and surprising use of almond paste, taking advantage of its extraordinary malleability to create sweets that imitate other foods. It is a lesser-known aspect, but one that reveals the creativity of local craftsmanship.

A good example is the sweet ravioli of Carnival: here marzipan replaces the pasta dough, enclosing a jam filling, while more marzipan is grated on top to imitate grated Parmigiano. They are then dressed with apricot jam or alkermes liqueur to resemble meat sauce, in a playful illusion deeply rooted in tradition. If you want to try them, you can find the recipe on my blog.

In the same way, round All Souls’ Day, marzipan fava beans appear, shaped and colored in different shades of green, recalling the ancient Ligurian custom of offering dried fava beans to the deceased.

And again, in autumn, pastry shop windows fill with fake chestnuts: small marzipan creations shaped to resemble roasted chestnuts.

In all these preparations, marzipan becomes more than an ingredient: it becomes a storytelling material, able to transform itself and to express the connection between food, seasons, and rituals.

Beyond Genoa: almond paste across Liguria

The spread of almond paste from Genoa to the rest of Liguria is the natural continuation of this story. Trade and political connections with the Eastern Mediterranean spread the use of almonds and sugar across the region, where each area developed its own variation.

The technical base remains largely unchanged: finely ground almonds, sugar, and, in later versions, the addition of egg white to create a softer texture — a development from the stricter monastic recipes.

Here are some of the most famous almond-based sweets in Liguria:

Chifferi from Finale Ligure

Among the most elegant variations are the chifferi from Finale Ligure.

The name suggests distant origins — perhaps related to the German word kipfel, used for crescent-shaped pastries — but the result is deeply Ligurian: soft, fragrant crescent-shaped sweets.

I shared this recipe for the “Cocomero ebook” project, a spontaneous volunteer initiative created by my dear friend Sasha Carnevali with other creatives and food bloggers to directly support some families in Gaza.

Before Christmas, I also made a Reel with the video recipe of chifferi (with the full recipe in the caption).

@asmallkitcheningenoa Enrica Monzani on Instagram: "I Chifferi di Finale non sono sol…

The graphic on the T-shirt I am wearing in the video was drawn by Luna, a seven-year-old girl — a small, promising artist — who today fights every morning to go to school, climbing over the rubble surrounding her home. My husband printed several T-shirts with her design to raise funds to support Luna and her family. If you would like to help us and support this project, you can make a donation here.

Amaretti: from Sassello, from Voltaggio, dei Fieschi

The family of amaretti in Liguria is wide and varied.

In Sassello, in the Savona hinterland, the amaretto has become a symbol. Unlike the crunchy versions found elsewhere, here it has a soft center, achieved through a careful balance of sweet and bitter almonds. There are many producers in the area — my favorite are the Giacobbe amaretti!

In Voltaggio, on the edge of Liguria and already in dialogue with Piedmont, you find equally soft amaretti, recognizable by their slightly irregular, hand-pinched shape. It is a detail that speaks of continuity in gestures — the same craftsmanship found in the historic Genoese confectioneries. A historic producer of Voltaggio amaretti is the Genoese pastry shop Cavo–Marescotti.

The amaretti dei Fieschi, on the other hand, are a specialty of Varese Ligure, a small village in the inland area of La Spezia. Again: almonds, apricot kernels, egg, and sugar. Sometimes dark chocolate is added.

In the end, almond paste is this: a thin thread running through the centuries, from merchant routes to convent kitchens, all the way to the windows of Genoese pastry shops. A simple ingredient, and yet one capable of telling stories of travel, rules, adaptation, and desire. And perhaps this is exactly what happens even today, when you taste a quaresimale, an amaretto, or a pinolata: without realizing it, you become part of an ancient story.

Do you love traditional Italian recipes? Share this post with your friends! Share

And that survey from the beginning of the year?

Before saying goodbye, I want to share with you the results of the survey I launched at the beginning of the year. It feels right to give back what you shared with me.

The answer was very clear: 68% of you would like more traditional Ligurian recipes, with their stories, and 61% more everyday cooking — the kind made at home, the kind we actually cook. Everything else — new projects, trips, behind the scenes — came after.

I read these numbers not as a request for more content, but for more depth. Not as an invitation to do more, but to do things consistently. To stay within what we already share: tradition, repeated gestures, recipes that do not need to impress to be meaningful.

Between us, we know this: a recipe is never just a recipe. It is a way of telling a place, a memory, a season. And maybe that is exactly why we found each other here.

In the meantime, enjoy your almonds and sugar!

Enrica