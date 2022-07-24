Taste of Liguria is a monthly newsletter about Liguria and its food.

It’s about recipes, people, products, places I discover during my wanderings around Liguria for my upcoming editorial projects.

I will share here everything worth knowing and tasting about the sunny, salty and woody Italian Riviera.

An open workshop, the backstage of my research and writing process, a window on Liguria and its food exactly as I discover it along the way.

Sometimes there will be special issues: full menus for celebrating festivities, special guests interviews, video recipes and the more the merrier!

Are you walking and tasting with me?