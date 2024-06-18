Travelling Italy in summer is getting slightly complicated in the last years. From one side there is the climate change (yes, its a fact) that makes our summers every year hotter. From the other side there is over-tourism, transforming many (beautiful) Italian tourist destinations into over crowded soul-less places (restaurants included).

No worries, though! There still are uncountable shadowed windy corners, quiet trattorias, isolated bays, overwhelming path to admire. And mainly there are many practical and easy solutions to experience the wonderful, pleasant, satisfying Italian summer you are dreaming, especially if you get them from locals :).

For this reason with much pleasure I accepted my dear friend

’s invitation to join her and

in a live chat about summer in Italy this Sunday.

Here we will give you our best tips on:

how to visit Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia in the summer;

what to eat in our regions for breakfast, lunch and dinner, following seasonality and hyper local traditions;

our favorite spots (think about quaint villages, beaches, museums, landmarks…)

a one-day tourist itinerary in Florence, Bari, and Genoa under a merciless summer heat.

We will also be happy to answer any questions you have regarding Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia during the live talk.

We will meet on Zoom SUNDAY, June 23rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

Click here to join

(A recording of our talk will be available for paying subscribers of

In the meantime, if you have questions or themes you would like us to address, let me know in the comments and I will make sure to include that during the live talk.

on Monday)

Leave a comment