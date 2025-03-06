Dear friends,

After 7 years spent wandering Genoa’s alleys, sharing stories and tastings on my food tours, I’ve finally gathered my personal collection of over 120 favorite addresses into a guide you can now hold in your hands — or better, in your phone!

My Genoa Food Guide is not just a list of places — it’s a curated map of my go-to places. Each one comes with my personal notes, tips on what to order, and little secrets to help you blend in like a true Genovese.

I have organized the guide into 5 different sections:

1. SWEET GENOVA (pastry, gelato, candies & chocolate)

2. FOOD SHOPPING⁠ (markets, spice & sundries, salumerie, fresh pasta and of course wine)

3. STREET FOOD⁠ (breakfast, coffees, bakeries & focaccerie. Not to forget traditional take-away, fry shops, and sandwich places)

4. APERITIVO TIME⁠ (wine and cocktail bars)

5. RESTAURANTS⁠ (contemporary, traditional Ligurian cuisine, seaside restaurants, fine dining and pizzerie)

6. KITCHEN WARE (cook ware and linen)

All a foodie wish to know about a city yet to be discovered (or to be better appreciated!)

GET MY GENOA FOOD MAP

And there is more!! Thanks to Thatch, the platform where it’s hosted, this isn’t a static guide, forget PDF and zooming in and out! My guide lives on an interactive MAP, so you can:

✨ See exactly where each spot is, right on your phone — no guessing, no wrong turns.

✨ Save your favorites and build your own food crawl as you go.

✨ Access it anytime, anywhere — perfect whether you’re planning at home on your pc or wandering Genoa’s alleys with a focaccia in hand (download the Thatch APP for a perfect integration with Google map).

Watch the videos below for a sneak peak 😊 on how it works on mobile and on pc!

To thank you for being part of my ‘Taste of Liguria’ community, I’m offering you an exclusive 30% discount until Sunday 9 March!

Just click below and use the code LIGURIA30 (press the “PROMO” button close to the price button to check out).

GET MY GENOA FOOD GUIDE

I can’t wait for you to experience Genoa the way I do — one bite, one sip, one discovery at a time.

With love,

Enrica