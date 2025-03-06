My Genoa Foodie Guide is here!✨
A love letter to Genova and its food culture, and your exclusive 30% discount inside!
Dear friends,
After 7 years spent wandering Genoa’s alleys, sharing stories and tastings on my food tours, I’ve finally gathered my personal collection of over 120 favorite addresses into a guide you can now hold in your hands — or better, in your phone!
My Genoa Food Guide is not just a list of places — it’s a curated map of my go-to places. Each one comes with my personal notes, tips on what to order, and little secrets to help you blend in like a true Genovese.
I have organized the guide into 5 different sections:
1. SWEET GENOVA (pastry, gelato, candies & chocolate)
2. FOOD SHOPPING (markets, spice & sundries, salumerie, fresh pasta and of course wine)
3. STREET FOOD (breakfast, coffees, bakeries & focaccerie. Not to forget traditional take-away, fry shops, and sandwich places)
4. APERITIVO TIME (wine and cocktail bars)
5. RESTAURANTS (contemporary, traditional Ligurian cuisine, seaside restaurants, fine dining and pizzerie)
6. KITCHEN WARE (cook ware and linen)
All a foodie wish to know about a city yet to be discovered (or to be better appreciated!)
And there is more!! Thanks to Thatch, the platform where it’s hosted, this isn’t a static guide, forget PDF and zooming in and out! My guide lives on an interactive MAP, so you can:
✨ See exactly where each spot is, right on your phone — no guessing, no wrong turns.
✨ Save your favorites and build your own food crawl as you go.
✨ Access it anytime, anywhere — perfect whether you’re planning at home on your pc or wandering Genoa’s alleys with a focaccia in hand (download the Thatch APP for a perfect integration with Google map).
Watch the videos below for a sneak peak 😊 on how it works on mobile and on pc!
To thank you for being part of my ‘Taste of Liguria’ community, I’m offering you an exclusive 30% discount until Sunday 9 March!
Just click below and use the code LIGURIA30 (press the “PROMO” button close to the price button to check out).
I can’t wait for you to experience Genoa the way I do — one bite, one sip, one discovery at a time.
With love,
Enrica
Thank you Erica!
I’m going to Genoa in less than 2 weeks!!! Thank u