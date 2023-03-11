Ciao!



Any plan for your Easter menu yet?

This year I will be traveling on Easter so I will have no menu to think about. I will discover Emilia Romagna Easter flavors.



But maybe you have already started looking around for ideas, so today I share with you my family repertoire for Easter, just in case...

✨ Starters



Fava bean pesto - a fresh spring cream to spread on croutons or on boiled eggs made with fresh fava beans, pecorino cheese and fresh mint. I's traditional of Cervo Ligure, the place where my grandfather came from.



Panissa fritta - it's a cheek pea tart, cut in pieces and deep fried.





✨ First courses



Pansoti with walnut sauce - this is the second most famous stuffed pasta of Liguria. The filling is made of green leaves vegetables and few cheese. The seasoning a yummy creamy sauce made with walnuts.



Piccagge verdi (green fresh pasta) seasoned with dry mushroom sauce.





✨ Main Courses



Torta Pasqualina - a savory pie with a filling of artichokes and chards, cheese and whole eggs inside (the one in the above picture). This is the most iconic Ligurian dish for Easter, the pie that all families prepare since centuries to celebrate the rebirth of Jesus. Pasqualina indeed comes form Pasqua, Easter in Italian. On the blog you can find the recipe of this savory pie with artichokes.



Lettuce in broth (Lattughe ripiene in brodo)- These are leaves of lettuce stuffed with meat and boiled in broth. It can be a main course or a first course, as well, though there is no pasta or cereal inside. This is a very common dish for Easter here in Genoa. (My recipe is just in Italian on the blog for the time being, need to translate it !!)



Lamb with artichokes- Lamb is the symbol of Easter. In our family is common to have them stewed with artichokes (a wonderful savors matching!), though you can eat also lamp ribs deep fried (agnello fritto) or lamp stewed with scramble eggs (agnello in fricassea)



Cima ripiena – stuffed veal belly,





✨ Side dishes



A salad, made of green leaves veggies and if possible some edible flowers!





✨ Desserts



Quaresimali - the small cookies made with marzipan and flavored with orange blossom water, consumed here along all the Lent period.



Cavagnetti - these also are traditional Ligurian Easter pastries, cookies made like nests with a whole egg inside (picture below).





And then of course big chocolate eggs that kids love breaking to find the little surprise inside!



To seal the feast, needless to say, coffee and limoncello!

That's all for now by my side. Hope to have given you some inspiration for this upcoming Easter!



If you have a Liguria Easter family dish to share, please let me know!!



Ciao!!



Enrica

