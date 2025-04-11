Ciao!

It’s been a full and exciting week here in Liguria, and I thought it was time to sit down, write to you, and share a few personal updates and stories.

A 7-day itinerary in Liguria (on air!)

Last month I had the pleasure of being a guest on the Amateur Traveler podcast.

I shared my idea of a perfect 7-day itinerary in Liguria (beyond Cinque Terre). We talked about Genova, the must-see villages, hidden coastal gems, local food to try, and places to stay. If you’re dreaming of a trip to Liguria (or already planning one), you’ll find plenty of inspiration here:



A new chapter: I'm now a certified olive oil sommelier!

After a 4-month training with the Italian Sommelier School, I’m proud to say I am now officially an olive oil sommelier!

This isn’t just a title — it’s a way of honoring my family roots. My great-grandfather, who lived in Imperia, used to be an olive oil taster, and walking in his footsteps feels incredibly meaningful. I’ve also inherited a small olive grove from him, and now I feel ready to take care of it with more knowledge and awareness.

I can’t wait to start sharing more about olive oil tasting, storytelling, and experiences. Stay tuned – something is already bubbling in the pot!

Speaking of olive oil... let's go to Puglia!

My dear friend

has just published a stunning new book titled

, a love letter to her homeland.



It’s a beautiful journey through landscapes, traditions, recipes, rituals, and people. A book designed to make you fall in love with Puglia, even if you’ve never been there.

We’ll talk more about it in a live chat here on Substack on Wednesday, April 16th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - with the author

and my friend

(you will receive a reminder soon on the notes!)

In the meantime you can read more about the book here!

Easter is coming (but I won't be cooking!)

For the fourth year in a row, I’ll be spending Easter away from the kitchen. My family and I have made it a tradition to use this holiday to travel and explore Italy together (this year we are going to discover Val Maira, in Piedimont, an isolated mountainside valley, cradle of the ancient Occitane culture - lot of food and traditions).

But if you’re planning to cook and want to bring a little Ligurian flavor to your Easter table, I’ve gathered a collection of traditional recipes on my blog. From savory pies to festive sweets, you’ll find plenty to choose from here:



Explore my Ligurian recipes for Easter!

That’s it for now – thank you, as always, for being here.

I’ll see you on April 16 for the live chat about Puglia, and in the meantime, I wish you a peaceful, joyful Easter wherever you may be.

Warmly,

Enrica