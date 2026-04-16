Why are stuffed vegetables in Liguria so varied, so widespread, and so good?

I’ve been thinking a lot about stuffed vegetables lately—not just as recipes, but as a way of cooking that says something deeper about where I come from.

Before we get to the table, ’d like to take a moment to explore that.

A cuisine born from constraint

Liguria is often thought of as a cuisine of the sea, but in reality the relationship between Ligurians and the land has always been deep and essential—perhaps even more than with the sea itself, which has never been particularly abundant.

Pressed between steep mountains and a narrow and unforgiving coastline, Ligurians learned over the centuries to cultivate vegetables in small plots carved out with dry-stone walls.

These vegetables, together with chestnuts, wild herbs, olive oil, and a few other products of the land, formed the basis of everyday rural cooking.

The act of stuffing vegetables belongs to this world. It is an old gesture, rooted in a cuisine born from constraint—one that, over time, learned to multiply what was available.

Today, it stands as one of the most complete and versatile expressions of Ligurian cooking.

Originally, these preparations were likely conceived as substantial meatless dishes—meant for the many days when the Church forbade the consumption of meat.

Today, they are also offered as aperitivo or starter, small bites to eat in one mouthful, or as full dishes to be shared outdoors, eaten at room temperature, often with the hands.

They adapt. That is their nature.

Transforming and Returning

Stuffed vegetables in Liguria are traditionally born from a very practical need: to make the most of what is available, without waste.

But this happens without giving up on flavor. If anything, it requires a certain discipline—one might even call it a form of restrained elegance.

Stale bread, aromatic herbs, eggs, potatoes, and a small amount of cheese, combined with garden vegetables, become something more nourishing, more complex, more extendable.

It is a way of building depth without abundance.

There is, however, a more subtle aspect. In Liguria, stuffing does not simply add—it transforms and returns.

One of its most distinctive features lies precisely here: the filling is often made from the same ingredient that contains it. The vegetable is opened, worked, and then reassembled. The container and its contents are not separated, but brought back together in a different form.

This reflects a very direct relationship with the ingredient itself—one based on respect, measure, and a certain familiarity, almost a quiet form of celebration.

The seasons of stuffing

Although today most vegetables are available year-round, traditional Ligurian stuffed vegetables remain deeply tied to seasonality.

Over centuries, Ligurian farmers carefully selected local varieties—small, firm, and particularly suited to being filled. These are not vegetables designed for large-scale distribution, and they still appear in markets only when their natural season arrives.

Among them are the pale green zucchini genovesi, small, tender, and delicate in flavor; white onions, flattened in shape and highly aromatic, and the red onions from Val Graveglia, similarly shaped.

Zucchini blossoms are only used when they have grown under the warmth of the summer sun. The fragile ones found year-round in plastic trays are not part of this tradition.

We stuff small round eggplants—always referred to as “genovese”—which require careful handling to produce single-portion fillings; and the local peppers, smaller and more delicate than most.

The best tomatoes for stuffing are the ribbed pomodori costoluti, known locally as pürsemmin, typical of Arenzano—fleshy, deeply red, and full of sun.

Artichokes come from Albenga: pointed, violet, and slightly spiny, available only for a few weeks in early spring.

Then there are mushrooms—porcini or ovuli—an autumn product, appearing on inland trattoria tables as the weather turns colder.

And finally, I think of stuffed cabbage rolls, small and round, cooked slowly with tomato sauce. My mother prepares them on cold winter days, with plenty of sauce, alongside a steaming plate of polenta.

Beyond vegetables

Strictly speaking, in Liguria the art of stuffing extends far beyond vegetables.

Meat is stuffed: the most classic examples are cima alla genovese—a pocket of veal filled with eggs, peas, pine nuts and offal (nowadays prosciutto)—and tomaxelle, small rolls of meat filled with other meet.

Fish is stuffed: anchovies, opened like a book and filled in pairs; stuffed stock fish, typically using the tail; and stuffed mussels, a specialty from La Spezia in the eastern part of Liguria.

In inland areas, even snails are prepared this way.

And then there are peaches, filled with their own pulp and amaretti—one of my favorite summer desserts, soft and fragrant, with a faint almond sweetness.

Beyond this, there are also stuffed pastas and vegetable pies, though that would open a much broader discussion.

More than baking

The most well-known preparation is that of mixed stuffed vegetables baked in the oven.

Zucchini, eggplants, peppers, onions—arranged side by side in large, colorful trays, each with its own shape and texture, ready to be proudly brought to the table

In this case, the filling is essentially the same for all, balanced and neutral, designed to adapt and absorb the characteristics of each vegetable.

But baking is only one possibility.

Stuffed preparations are also fried in hot oil (as with fried anchovies or zucchini blossoms), simmered gently either in white or in tomato sauce (as with cabbage or stuffed mussels), or even cooked in broth (as with stuffed lettuces).

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No Fixed Rules, But a Few Essential Ones

There are no strict rules for the stuffing, but there are a few guiding principles.

The base of the filling—alongside the vegetable pulp—is usually bread or potatoes, rarely meat.

To this are added eggs (to bind), cheese for depth and savoriness (Parmigiano), sometimes a touch of acidity (as using prescinseua, the typical fresh curd of Genoa), and always aromatic herbs, especially fresh marjoram, whose scent becomes more pronounced as it warms.

Spices are minimal: black pepper and a hint of nutmeg.

There are no precise measurements. One tastes, adjusts, and works by eye. Each family has its own balance.

Still, a few rules stand out:

Stuffed vegetables always have three textures. The inside should be soft, almost creamy; the outer shell should remain structured and slightly firm; the surface should be crisp, thanks to a generous layer of breadcrumbs and olive oil, forming a light golden crust. Without this, the dish would lose its rhythm.

Vegetables should be of similar size, to ensure even cooking.

The shell must be carefully hollowed, leaving walls of the right thickness—not too thin, not too thick. Vegetables should also release some of their water before being filled, otherwise they will steam rather than roast. They should never be overfilled, as the filling expands during cooking.

Finally, they are best eaten at room temperature. In fact, they improve with rest, as the flavors have time to settle and come together. A perfect dish to be prepared in advance for big parties.

Opening to the Rest of Italy

Stuffed vegetables exist throughout Italy, but they are approached differently from region to region.

In Piedmont, for example, stuffed peppers often include meat, eggs, and Parmigiano—richer, more structured dishes, usually served as a main course.

In Tuscany, rice-stuffed tomatoes follow a different logic: the rice cooks slowly in the oven, absorbing the juices of the tomato, resulting in a more essential preparation.

In Southern Italy, the picture becomes even more varied. In Campania, stuffed zucchini may include meat and cheese, while in Puglia and Sicily bread becomes central again, enriched with stronger flavors—olives, capers, sometimes pepper and pine nuts. In Sicilian stuffed eggplants, for instance, the balance between sweet and savory becomes more pronounced.

In Liguria, by contrast, the filling remains mostly vegetable-based. Even when enriched with small amounts of meat or mortadella, it retains a certain lightness, relying more on herbs—especially marjoram—and on the quality of the vegetables themselves.

From theory to the table

The recipe of Stuffed Onions from the new cookbook Vegetables the Italian Way

Yesterday I cooked a dish that I am particularly fond of—perhaps my favorite of all: stuffed onions.

A deeply Ligurian dish, where the natural sweetness of the onion meets the filling in a way that feels almost inevitable. A delicate balance, built layer by layer.

This recipe comes from the new book by my friend Giulia Scarpaleggia “Vegetables the Italian Way: Turning Simple and Fresh into Extraordinary”, just published this week.

It’s a book that looks at how we, in Italy, cook vegetables in different ways—not as a side, but as the center of the table. One chapter is entirely dedicated to stuffed vegetables, bringing together different regional traditions and showing how widespread—and deeply rooted—this gesture of filling is within Italian cooking.

An Invitation

Before moving on to the recipe, let me invite you to join me and my friends, Giulia Scarpaleggia and Flavia Giordano tomorrow Friday April 17 at 9:00 PM (Italy, UTC+1 | 3:00 PM (ET) |12:00 PM (PT).

We’ll be live here on Substack to talk about vegetables, tradition, and how these dishes continue to find their place in our kitchens today. This is the link to join us!

Stuffed onions from “Vegetables the Italian way” cookbook

[Serves 4 as a main course, 8 as an appetizer]

4 medium yellow onions (about 7 ounces/200 g each)

¼ cup/60 ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing and drizzling

6 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves picked

2 fresh marjoram sprigs, leaves picked

Fine sea salt

1 pound/450 g starchy potatoes, such as russet, peeled, boiled, and riced (or mashed), about 2 cups packed

2 ounces/56 g Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finely grated (about 1 cup firmly packed)

2 ounces/56 g mortadella, minced

Freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Homemade Breadcrumbs



Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Meanwhile, peel and trim the onions, taking care to keep their shape intact.

Plunge the onions into the boiling water and cook until you can easily pierce them with a knife, about 30 minutes. Drain and let them cool slightly.

Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. Lightly grease a baking sheet with olive oil.

Halve the onions lengthwise and, using a spoon, carefully scoop out their centers, leaving a sturdy shell made of 3 layers. Finely mince the scooped-out onion cores.

Warm the olive oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add the minced onions, thyme and marjoram leaves, and a generous pinch of salt. Cook gently, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft, creamy, and golden, about 40 minutes.

Transfer the cooked onions to a large bowl. Add the riced potatoes, grated Parmigiano, and mortadella. Stir thoroughly to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Stir in the beaten eggs until the filling is smooth and cohesive.

Arrange the onion shells on the prepared baking sheet. Generously stuff each shell with the potato filling, shaping it into a mound. Sprinkle the tops with breadcrumbs and drizzle generously with olive oil.

Transfer the baking sheet to the hot oven and bake until the tops are golden brown and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve the onions warm or at room temperature.

Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat gently in a low oven or microwave before serving.

Buon appetito!