This July newsletter is about my recent trip in search of the best garlic in Liguria and its history, plus a very garlicky recipe at the end!

🧄 A day at the Vessalico Garlic Fair

To reach Vessalico, you travel up the Arroscia Valley (inland of Albenga, west Liguria), passing through silvery olive groves and vineyards climbing up the slopes. Even though it’s July, the air carries a mountain freshness: we’re at about 400 meters above sea level, where the difference between day and night temperatures is tangible. It’s a land that tastes of both the mountains and the Mediterranean, a place that gives life to unique products like Vessalico garlic.

The village of Vessalico feels suspended in time. Stone houses, some still inhabited, others long abandoned. Narrow, cobbled alleyways, their names recalling nearby hamlets. In the air, the song of swallows nesting under the ancient roofs, and the insistent buzz of cicadas—the soundtrack of early July afternoons. The river flows quietly under the old stone bridge.

The Garlic Fair, held every 2nd of July since 1664, now takes place just outside the village, across the bridge, in a clearing shaded by majestic oaks stirred by a gentle breeze from the mountains. When you park the car, before you even see the neatly lined stalls under the trees, the scent of freshly dried garlic hit your nostrils —subtle, distinct, inviting. It seams walking downhill to welcome you, arm in arm with the murmur of people voices.

It’s a fair full of life, participation, and authenticity. Producers come from all over the Arroscia Valley, bringing their “reste,” hand-braided garlic ropes. Behind the counters, in checked shirts, stand different generations: mothers and daughters, grandparents and grandchildren, siblings, young couples. Sun- and wind-worn faces, hands accustomed to outdoor work. There’s beauty in this continuity: those who grew up cultivating garlic on these slopes are passing down their ancient knowledge to the younger ones, who choose to stay, to cultivate, to give a future to this precious product.

And in the middle of the fair, you stop to eat. There are stalls serving local dishes: borage ravioli with walnut sauce, brandacujun (potato and stockfish mash), Ligurian-style rabbit, fried gnocchi, zucchini and rice savory pie. And then, an ice-cold beer, enjoyed on wooden benches under the trees, shared with friends and strangers alike.

All around, the landscape is a mosaic of greens: the silvery green of olive trees, the tender green of vines heavy with unripe grapes, the dark green of chestnuts and cypresses around the tiny churches, the bright green of the holm oaks. It’s a sea of leaves and scents, into which the fair melts each year, as it has for centuries.

This year, I was invited by the Mayor of Vessalico to present my cookbook “Liguria in Cucina” during the Fair. I talked about Ligurian cuisine (needless to say) about how garlic is one of its essential ingredients (and not just for making the perfect pesto), and I prepared—pestle in hand—the Aiè, the traditional garlic sauce, whose recipe I’m sharing with you at the end of this newsletter.

I felt part of a celebration that is rural culture, living memory, identity. And luckily, after so many centuries, it still lives on!

Indeed…

🧄 Vessalico garlic: an ancient knowledge still alive

Once, before couriers, the internet, and the boom of food treasure hunters, the families of the Arroscia Valley who cultivated garlic relied entirely on the July 2nd Fair. They harvested it in mid-June, cleaned it without cutting off the tops, and quickly braided it into ropes to take to town. It was a special day: they sold the fruit of a year’s work, made money, laughed, bargained. And in the evening, they sold off whatever remained at a discount.

Today, Vessalico garlic (or rather, garlic from the Upper Arroscia Valley) is one of the most representative products not just of Liguria but of Italian gastronomy. It’s a Slow Food Presidia product, and its quality is guaranteed by a small group of producers who have preserved the original bulbs, passing down precious agricultural know-how from hand to hand.

Its aroma is both intense and delicate, its flavor bold but balanced, slightly spicy. It’s known for its high digestibility, thanks to its organoleptic properties (influenced by the valley’s microclimate and soil) and its tiny core, which develops later.

These qualities make Vessalico garlic perfect for historical recipes that enhance garlic without overpowering it: true Genoese pesto (for which, I will never stop repeating, it is essential), Piedmontese bagna cauda, and also the Aiè, the traditional garlic mayonnaise of the Ligurian hinterland, which I prepared at the fair and which you’ll find at the end of this newsletter.

👨‍🌾 How is this little miracle grown and preserved?

Planting takes place between October and December, using only the largest cloves from the previous year’s harvest—but never from your own field. Farmers exchange their best bulbs every year to prevent soil diseases, just as their grandparents did.

Cultivation takes place on the narrow terraced fields typical of Liguria, often on slopes. Today, the hardest work is lightened by agricultural machines specially designed and supplied by the University of Pisa, which also designed equipment for flame weeding—a technique that eliminates weeds using heat instead of chemical herbicides.

Harvesting generally takes place between June 5th and 10th. The garlic bulbs, with their tops still attached, are carefully selected and left to dry in the shade, in the open air, laid on straw mats. Once dry, they are hand-braided into ropes. It’s that top that, even after harvesting, continues to feed nutrients to the bulb: this is one of the secrets behind the long shelf life of Vessalico garlic, which can last up to eight months—or even longer, if kept in a dry, well-ventilated place, away from light.

Once braided, the ropes are sold not only at the Vessalico Fair but also to restaurants, private customers, and stores.

🥣 🧄 Aiè — Ligurian Garlic Mayonnaise

As promised, here’s the traditional Aiè recipe, which I prepare with a mortar and pestle, just like in the old days (but if you don’t have one, an immersion blender works just fine!).

The Aiè is perfect for bruschetta (perhaps with a little fresh parsley), boiled vegetables, delicate fish, or potatoes. Freshly made, it has a delicate flavor. Letting it rest, it becomes more intense and vibrant.

Ingredients

2 cloves of Vessalico garlic (peeled)

1 egg yolk

80 g extra virgin olive oil

½ lemon (juice)

Salt

Preparation

Crush the garlic cloves in a mortar until you get a smooth paste.

Add the egg yolk, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt.

Mix vigorously for one minute.

Pour the oil in a thin stream, stirring in the same direction with the pestle.

In 5 minutes, you’ll have a pale, thick, glossy sauce.

And with this scent of garlic in the air, I leave you to your summer dinners under the open sky. We’ll meet again in September. But first, a little announcement:

Happy summer! Allegri!