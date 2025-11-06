After a long summer break — and what felt like an equally endless back-to-school transition — I’m finally back!

These past months have been full to the brim. I’ve worked a lot, travelled a bit, and cooked like crazy — for my family, and for all the lovely guests who joined me in my “Small Kitchen” for Ligurian cooking classes.

And yes, I even went back to school myself! After two months of intensive online training and two busy weeks in Parma, last week I passed the exam to become a certified Gastronomical Tour Leader (Accompagnatore turistico enogastronomico, in Italian).

It was tough — I won’t lie. Balancing study, work, and family life felt like running a marathon. But it was also deeply rewarding. I learned so much — not only about the legal and administrative side of this new profession, but also how to guide people through the soul of Italian food: from cheese makers to winemakers, salami artisans to olive oil producers, farms, and vineyards.

And the best part? The people. I met so many wonderful, curious, passionate individuals — of all ages and backgrounds — who shared their stories, dreams, and knowledge. Some have already become friends.

It was demanding, yes, but it gave me a big boost of energy, creativity, and inspiration. My mind is buzzing with new ideas… and I can already see some seeds beginning to sprout.

So, before they bloom, let me show you what’s already on the menu for 2026! 🌿

2026 Food Experiences

Market Day Cooking Classes & Food Tours in Genoa

In 2026, I’ll keep offering my daily culinary experiences in Genoa — and the calendar is already open for bookings! You can check the dates here.

Market Day Cooking Classes.

These are small, cozy, and hands-on — for up to 6 people. We meet early in the morning and dive into the vibrant chaos of Genoa’s main fruit and vegetable market. Together we choose what’s freshest, what inspires us, what smells like the season.

Then we head to my private kitchen, roll up our sleeves, and cook a traditional Ligurian menu — 100% hands-on. When everything’s ready, we sit down on the terrace overlooking the city, raise our glasses with a good Ligurian wine, and enjoy what we’ve created together.

Each class has a different menu, inspired by the season and the treasures we find at the market → You can read more on my website here.

Now, if you prefer savoring rather than cooking, the Genoa Food Tours might be just your thing. These tours are for up to 8 people and it’s like a morning walk with friends not formal guided visit.

We wander through Genoa’s old town — the narrow caruggi — visiting traditional food shops, bakeries, pastry shops. We taste, chat, laugh, and I sprinkle the walk generously with stories and legends about the city’s recipes, ingredients, and characters.

It’s an immersive way to experience Genoa — through the lens of food and everyday life → More details here.

Whenever you see a day marked as available on my calendar, it means you can choose either a Food Tour or a Market Day Cooking Class. Once I get a booking (minimum 2 people), the experience is confirmed and open for others to join.

Check my calendar

Private Experiences

For groups of 4 or more, I also organize private food experiences — intimate, tailor-made, and full of local flavor.

You can choose from:

Private cooking classes — Focaccia & Baking, Fresh Pasta, or Ligurian Classics (without the market tour)

A half-day visit to a Basil Farm , with a pesto-making class and lunch

A half -day Extra Virgin Olive Oil experiences, including visits to both historical and modern mills and guided tastings led by me, plus lunch of course.

The Camogli Food Tour — a favorite last summer! Imagine a morning in the charming fishing village of Camogli, just across Mount Portofino: colorful boats, sun on the water, the smell of salt and focaccia in the air. We taste local specialties and enjoy a guided tasting of Ligurian wines, oils, and cheeses. It’s the kind of day that stays with you long after you’ve left the coast.

And last, but not least, if you are renting a house for your vacation in the area, I can organize a private experience at your place, either a cooking class or a personal chef dinner (nonna style, no fine dining, just home cooking)

We can agree on suitable dates, also beyond the “available” dates on my calendar.

Masterclass & Weeklong Ligurian Tours

March 3–6, 2026 — Regional Masterclass in Tuscany

My 2026 season will start with something truly special — a four-day Italian Cooking Masterclass in Tuscany, dedicated to exploring the cuisines of Liguria, Tuscany, and Apulia.

This project was born during a weekend in Genoa with my dear friends

and

. Over glasses of wine and long kitchen chats, we realized how much our paths overlap: we all teach, write, and research regional Italian food. And then one of us said, “What if we brought our regions together in a single masterclass?”

So here we are — planning a journey that’s about much more than recipes. We’ll cook with ingredients brought from our own regions, explore the Tuscan countryside, visit markets, go foraging with a local expert, and taste wines and olive oils from Liguria, Tuscany, and Apulia (both Flavia and I are certified food tasters, so prepare your palate and your nose!).

It’s not just a masterclass — it’s a pause. A few days to slow down, cook with purpose, and reconnect with the rhythm of the seasons.

It’s also a rare opportunity to experience three Italian regions in one journey — Liguria, Tuscany, and Apulia — and to understand how deeply geography, landscape, and culture shape the way Italians cook, eat, and live.

You’ll leave with a deeper sense of what “Italian cuisine” really means: not one, but many — diverse, vibrant, and profoundly rooted in place.

Highlights include:

A warm welcome dinner at a local farmhouse

Three half-day cooking classes — Tuscan, Ligurian, and Apulian

A guided market visit and a stop at a traditional butcher

Three convivial Italian-style lunches

Breakfasts at a local café and at the studio

Farm visit with regional wine & olive oil tasting

A foraging walk in the Tuscan countryside

Free afternoons to explore San Gimignano, Siena, and Volterra

And, of course, laughter, stories, and the magic that always happens when people cook together

Details:

Duration: 4 days / 3 nights

Group size: 4–8 participants

Suitable for solo travelers, couples, or groups of friends

Price: €1,300 per person (travel and lodging not included)

Flights, accommodation, and transport aren’t included, but don’t worry — we’ll help you find a beautiful agriturismo nearby so you can fully enjoy the Tuscan countryside and make the most of your stay.

If you are interested, send me a message!

Message Enrica Monzani

May 25–30 & October 6–11, 2026 — “Cinque Terre and Beyond” with Untolditaly Tours

And for the second year in a row, I’ll be collaborating with Untold Italy to design a five-day culinary tour in Liguria — an experience that goes far beyond the postcard version of the region.

We’ll start in the Cinque Terre (because, really, how could we not?), then move westward to Genoa and beyond. Along the way, we’ll meet wine and olive oil producers, basil farmers, and local artisans. We’ll join two cooking classes in truly special places, take a food tour of Genoa, hike across the Portofino mountain, and even try our hand at ceramics.

It’s a tour for curious travelers — those who want to see, taste, and understand the real Liguria.

And yes, I’ll be there too!



In each of these experiences, there’s a little piece of me.

There’s my love for cooking, for Liguria, for teaching and sharing stories.

There’s also the part of me that loves to welcome, to take care, to protect — and to do something good for this land that I call home.

These experiences are created with heart and intention. They’re meant to pass on feelings, not just recipes; to leave lasting memories made of small, genuine emotions — the kind that stay with you long after you’ve gone back home.

And if you happen to be around Liguria in 2026 (or in Tuscany in March😉) — well, you know where to find me: most likely behind a mortar, with a glass of wine nearby and a big smile!