Taste of Liguria

Taste of Liguria

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara wilson's avatar
Barbara wilson
Apr 9

Hello, Enrica! I thought of our wonderful cooking class from last October today! I wondered what local Spring dishes you were making and then read this post. Thank you for reminding me of the beauty and peace in making traditional local foods. Happy Spring! Barbara Wilson

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Caroline's avatar
Caroline
Apr 8

Hi - what if I can’t find borage ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Enrica Monzani
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture