Join me in my Liguria food adventures!

Who I am.

I’m Enrica Monzani, a Liguria food writer and cookbook author, a culinary researcher, and cooking class teacher.

Since 2016 I share traditional, reliable, family recipes and food stories from the Italian Riviera on my food blog (in Italian and in English,) A Small kitchen in Genoa (www.asmallkitcheningenoa.com)

I have a dream: preserving the Ligurian culinary heritage from the dust of time. So I do my part to make it come true: I do historical researches, visit the remotest corners of Liguria, talk to old people (our living patrimony), discover local producers and artisans, and then share all of it with you.

I recently published my first cookbook “Liguria in Cucina, the flavors of Liguria”, a collection of the most iconic traditional recipes of Liguria, accompanied with their stories.

I also organize regional cooking classes in my home kitchen in Genoa and food tours in Genoa and in Portofino area. Sometimes I consult as Ligurian food travel designer.

If you wish you can follow my Ligurian food adventures also on my Instagram Account!

Why should I subscribe

I have a new writing project about Liguria and its food in my mind and I want to share it with you whilst it develops and takes shape.

Taste of Liguria is a work in progress, a window on the backstage of my new upcoming book on Liguria.

Here I write about the people I met, the recipes I taste & test, the products I discover, the places I visit, books, fairs, events I participate… In a nut, I share here with you whatever interesting and worth knowing about Liguria food I will come across during my research.

Are you walking with me?