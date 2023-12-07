Meet my book

Liguria in cucina – The Flavours of Liguria

Liguria in cucina – The Flavours of Liguria is an act of love towards my land, it’ s the best taste of the rich culinary tradition of Liguria I can offer you.

The Ligurian is a bi-lingual book.

The recipes contained in this book are the most iconic of this multifaceted, colorful and above all full of contrasts territory, a selection of the hundreds hidden in the folds of Ligurian valleys and behind the pastel-colored facades of the fishing villages.

Most of them are cooked in my family since ever, some are a gift of gastronome friends, all of them have been prepared and enjoyed on our tables endless times.

If you want to buy it: